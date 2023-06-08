On May 26, Dyfed-Powys Police opened its new Carmarthenshire Custody Suite and Policing base in Dafen, Llanelli.

The building was opened by Dyfed-Powys Police’s Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llewelyn and chief constable Dr Richard Lewis as well as local community representatives in Llanelli.

Carmarthenshire County Council approved planning permission for the new building in April 2021, and would cost £18.6 million.

The building houses an 18-cell custody suite, some specialist departments and facilities as well as local response officers.

Mr Llewelyn said it was a significant investment that has delivered a fit for purpose, modern facility for the force and that the neighbourhood policing team will continue to work from their Llanelli town centre base.

He said: “It is a privilege for me to be here today opening this brand-new facility and to finally see what was originally considered to be an ambitious vision, now becoming a reality.

“This has been a significant investment for us which has provided us with a modern, sustainable fit for purpose policing hub and custody suite that will meet the needs and expectations of modern policing.

“During the planning application process between 2020 and 2021, we engaged widely with the local community, and it is a pleasure to invite community representatives here today to mark this occasion.

“I’ve worked extremely hard with partners for several years to ensure that we get to this position, and I would like to thank everyone who has worked with us during its development.

“We are going to have to make difficult decisions over the coming years about the future of some of our estates within Dyfed-Powys Police.

“The current Llanelli Police Station has served the town and surrounding area well for decades but does not reflect the high standard and working environment required by a police force in the 21st century.

“This new policing base is part of our commitment to work with key partners to deliver long-term sustainable improvements to our estates and ensure that Dyfed-Powys Police retains a visible and accessible presence in the heart of the communities it serves.”

The building has sustainable credentials including a photovoltaic solar power installation to minimise the carbon footprint of the building, a rainwater harvesting facility for toilets and non-potable water and electric car charging facilities.