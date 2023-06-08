Broadway Parners is an alternative fibre to the premises provider which delivers broadband connection to the more rural places across the UK, including Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

Jonathan Edwards, MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, said that more than 180 residents in his constituency have been affected by this and he has written to both the Welsh and UK Governments.

“It is hugely worrying to hear of this situation, alternative fibre to the premises providers are the only hope for rural areas where Openreach fail to provide adequate connection," he said.

“I am further concerned to hear that other companies are facing significant financial pressures meaning more could follow Broadway into administration.

"There is a clear case for the UK Government to set up an arms-length provider of the last resort to ensure that the effort and investment to date in setting up the alternative network isn’t wasted and that service users are not left without broadband provision.

“Over 180 residents are affected by the collapse of this company in my constituency alone. I have written to both the UK and Welsh Government asking them to intervene in this matter.”

The issue has also been raised in the Senedd by Cefin Campbell, MS for Mid and West Wales, who said: “This is a very concerning development, and one that will cause considerable concern for many communities across mid and west Wales who had worked constructively with Broadway to develop fibre broadband projects within their local communities.

“We know that in so many rural areas, broadband speeds remain insufficient – causing significant frustration and disruption.

"Broadway’s work and interaction with local communities was a beacon of hope for many, however the uncertainty regarding the future of both the business and its projects is now very concerning.

“It’s vital Welsh Government, together with the Westminster government, review this situation and support those affected communities with haste.”

Adam Price, MS for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, added: “This is yet more concerning news for my constituents who continue to struggle in accessing reliable fibre broadband. There are a number of communities in my constituency who have waited too long to receive this service, and this development presents another obstacle.

“A significant amount of effort has gone into this scheme already, and we will now be working with relevant stakeholders to ensure that this effort does not go to waste.”

Broadway Partners, which launched in 2016, called in administrators after its balance sheet was hit by soaring costs and rising interest rates.

The company had set an ambitious target of connecting 250,000 homes and businesses by 2025.

Industry sources said Broadway was one of many fibre infrastructure players facing severe financial pressures, with others expected to file for insolvency in the coming months.

It has appointed Teneo Financial Advisory as administrator.

Its collapse puts more than 130 jobs at risk, although adequate funding is understood to be in place to keep the company trading during the administration process, while a buyer is sought.

Broadway's collapse comes two years after it announced a funding package from Downing LLP, an investment firm which committed £145m to the altnet.