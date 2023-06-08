OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members have taken some stunning pictures recently.

They have been focusing on beautiful views from across the county's beautiful beaches, landmarks and nature.

Here are some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Skomer Island puffin.Skomer Island puffin. (Image: Alice Kilner (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: ManorbierManorbier (Image: Nerys Childs (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Daisies.Daisies. (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Haverfordwest reflections.Haverfordwest reflections. (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: MilfordMilford (Image: Graham Marsh (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Cwm yr EglwysCwm yr Eglwys (Image: Val Colella (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Scolton flowers.Scolton flowers. (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

