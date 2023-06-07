A PEMBROKESHIRE man was given a conditional discharge after admitting theft.
Michael Sudbury, 47, of High Street, Narberth, admitted theft from a shop at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 25.
He was caught on March 16 stealing a bottle of Jam Shed Shiraz with a value of £7.75 from the Co Op in Carmarthen.
He was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £7.75 compensation, £26 surcharge and £85 costs.
