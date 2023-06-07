Billy Riley, 21, of Broadmoor, Kilgetty, was found guilty of driving without due care and attention by Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 10.

He was found to have driven a Volkswagen Golf on Clayford Road, Kilgetty, on November 6 without due care and attention.

He was found guilty in his absence and was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £440 fine, £176 surcharge and £110 costs.

Dennis Roberts, 42, of Cherry Tree Close, Milford Haven, admitted driving without due care and attention at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 31.

He admitted that on November 16, he drove a Volvo XC90 on Angle Road, Pembroke without due care and attention.

He was given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £80 fine, £32 surcharge and £110 costs.