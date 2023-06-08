Sabbir Ahmed, 33, of Lewis Street, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 23.

He was caught on November 7 doing 87mph in a Volkswagen Tiguan Elegance on the A40 Nantyci Showground where the limit is 70mph.

He was fined £220, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Thuvakaran Balagrishna, 41, of Wellington Road, Hakin, Milford Haven, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 30.

He was caught on November 20 doing 69mph in a Citroen Relay on the A40 near Nantyci Showground where the limit is 60mph.

He was fined £100, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £20 surcharge and £90 costs.

Emyr Harries Lewis, 52, of Clarbeston Road, Pembrokeshire, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 23.

He was caught on November 3 doing 36mph in a Skoda Fabia on the B4313 Rosebush where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £220, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Rosalind Julie Smoothy, 47, of Clydau, Llanfyrnach, Pembrokeshire, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 23.

She was caught on November 10 doing 39mph in an Audi Q3 on the B4333 Hermon where the limit is 30mph.

She was fined £40, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £16 surcharge and £90 costs.

Emyr Jenkins, 30, of Brynberian, Crymych, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 30.

He was caught on November 16 doing 39mph in a Citroen Berlingo on the A487 Newport Village where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £220, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Lorien Naomi Morgan-Furbear, 45, of Cilgerran, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 30.

She was caught on November 16 doing 35mph in a Ford Grand C-Max on the A484 Bronwydd Road where the limit is 30mph.

She was fined £40, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £16 surcharge and £90 costs.

Shane Price, 41, of Castle Quarry, Long Mains, Monkton, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on May 26.

He was caught on December 18 doing 43mph in a Vauxhall Astra on the B4281 Farm Road at Cefn Criwbr where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £80, given five points on his licence and ordered to pay £48 surcharge and £90 costs.