The developers propose to build 63 new dwellings, including 12 affordable homes and 51 market homes along with infrastructure, landscaping, amenity areas and other associated works.

Under the Town and Country Planning Order, anyone proposing a major development is required to consult with members of the public and community and statutory bodies prior to submitting their planning application to the Local Planning Authority. This is commonly known as Statutory Pre-Application Consultation.

As a result, the developers will be conducting their question and answer session in Lamphey Town Hall on Monday, June 19. The proposal will be on display from 6pm while the questions and answer session will start at 6.30pm.

The application for full planning permission will be submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council by housing association Ateb, following the closure of the consultation period.

Anyone who wishes to make representations about this proposed development must do so by July 2, 2023.

The developments proposals will see 63 one and two storey dwellings being constructed south of Cleggar’s Park, which is an area allocated in the current LDP.

The rectangular site measures approximately 2.42 hectares (5.99 acres) and consists of a level grassland field with associated mixed native species hedgerows and trees.

It is located to the south of the village and is bounded by residential development to the north and west, with agricultural land to the east and south.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park boundary is to the immediate south of the site. Access to the site exists from Freshwater East Road.

“The main aim for this site is to provide a range of residential solutions set within the desirable village of Lamphey and closely connected to the historic town of Pembroke and Freshwater East,” Ateb confirms in its design statement.

“The homes will be set within an attractive, inclusive environment that enhances and adds to the local community, supporting a strong sense of identity, stewardship, and community value.

“Specific to this site, the development should integrate considerately with the existing community, provide open space for residents and visitors and complement local design vernacular.”

Representations can be submitted to Amity Planning ('Cleggar's Park, Lamphey’), Suite 212, Creative Quarter, Cardiff, CF10 1AF or by email elene@amityplanning.co.uk