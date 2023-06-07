The St Davids Food and Wine deli and the Idyllic Lifestyle Bistro Café in Solva are both currently up for leasehold grabs.

The asking price of the café is £150,000 with a turnover of £348,533.

The deli has been priced at £90,000.

The cafe is situated above the river Solva as it enters the harbour and directly fronts the sandy bay and main car park.

Under previous ownership it operated as a simple café but a gap was identified in the village for a dining venue with the result that is now operates with a licensed bar, restaurant and bed and breakfast.

The restaurant operates 45 diners inside, plus a further 80 on the paved external terrace.

The owners have stated that the business has recovered superbly since the Covid pandemic while turnover for the year to March 31, 2022 almost doubled on the previous year to £348,533.

Peak summer months can attract up to £20,000 per week in sales.

The current rent payable is £35,000 per annum and any rent reviewed increases are limited to a maximum ceiling amount of £40,000 per annum for the entire remainder of the lease to 2033.

The tenants are only responsible for the internal upkeep of the property with the landlord bearing responsibility for any external repairs and the building insurance premiums.

St Davids Food and Wine has existed for over 40 years but is now being made available following the pending retirement of the current owners.

St David's Food and Wine (Image: Western Telegraph)

The shop comprises a deli counter serving made to order baguettes and sandwiches plus an array of pasties, pies, handmade scotch eggs and other goodies.

It stocks a large range of local and Welsh produce, a high quality wine section as well as organic fruit and veg and a magnificent cheese counter, mainly selling Welsh cheeses.

The leasehold rent amounts of £19,500 per annum.