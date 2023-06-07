Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that the crash took place on the A40 between Haverfordwest and Wolfscastle at 3.35pm yesterday, June 6.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the incident. It reopened at 5.15pm.

A police spokesperson confirmed: “We were called to a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A40 Haverfordwest to Wolfscastle at 3.35pm yesterday.

“One man was taken to hospital. The road was reopened by 5.15pm.”

This is the second collision in two days on the A40 between Fishguard and Haverfordwest.

Police and paramedics were called to the two vehicle collision on the A40 between Fishguard and Scleddau shortly after 5.30pm on Monday, June 5.

There was traffic control either end of the collision. A lot of traffic took diversions through the back lanes.

Dyfed-Powys Police said that its officers were called to the collision at 5.35pm, with paramedics being called at 6pm.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said that nobody was taken to hospital following Monday’s collision.