Gavin James, 43, and Marie Danielle James, 44, had been issued with a Community Protection Notice after continuing to accumulate household waste outside their home on Vicary Crescent since the summer of 2020.

They were served with Prevention of Damage by Pests Act (1949) notices three times by Pembrokeshire County Council, and private contractors cleaned up the waste when the notices were ignored.

The continued piles of rubbish attracted a rat infestation. As a result, a Community Protection Notice – under Section 43 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act of 2014 – was served in February.

A couple repeatedly allowed rubbish to pile up outside their Milford Haven home. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

The couple failed to comply with the Community Protection Notice, and were summoned to Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 1.

They did not attend, however the offence was proved in their absence.

They were fined £180 each, plus costs and a surcharge. In total, they were ordered to pay a total of £991.40 each.

Pembrokeshire council’s cabinet member for housing and regulatory services, Cllr Michelle Bateman, said: “This is a successful result for Pembrokeshire County Council and demonstrates that residents causing environmental hazards in the community will be tackled.

“This couple refused to engage with council officers in removing the accumulations of waste that attracted rats into this area, and this legal outcome is the result of this disengagement.

“We would urge residents who are struggling with storing and presenting waste to get in touch with Council staff who can provide advice and guidance on such matters.”