Accompanying Eluned Morgan on her visit was the deputy minister for Social Care, Julie Moran.

They spent time learning about how partnership-working is helping Pembrokeshire patients to receive the best care.

Their visit was made in advance of the Welsh government’s announcement that up to £30m will be invested to deliver more care at home or in the community and subsequently reduce the amount of time which people spend in hospitals.

Their visit focused on South Pembrokeshire Hospital’s Co-ordination centre which operates seven days week between 8am and 6pm and is staffed by a team of experienced clinicians and coordinators.

They provide a single place for the co-ordination and triage of referrals and enquiries regarding routine and planned, urgent and intermediate care needs.

“I think this is an example of exactly what we’re trying to achieve across Wales,” commented Eluned Morgan during her visit, while Julie Moran complemented the way in which the team work consistently together.

“We’ve seen a really good example of how everybody works together in the same room and it was so striking to see everybody there together, with the call handlers referring people on to specialists who are sitting in the same room as them.

"The key issue is to try and prevent hospital admissions and to do all we possibly can to keep people in the community. And what we saw in Pembroke Dock is a great example.”

The Minister and Deputy Minister also met staff and patients at Martello House, which is a facility for patients who are receiving care after coming out of hospital and re-ablement care to prevent them returning to hospital and living independently at home.

This included Paul McGrath from Pembroke Dock, who underwent heart surgery earlier this year.

After months of treatment and recovery in hospital, Mr McGrath was transferred to Martello House and, after two weeks of care, is hoping to go back home very soon.

“Because of the way Martello House works, it’s made me feel much more comfortable in doing things,” he said.

"I’ve been able to get up and about and get moving which has helped me tremendously. Certainly, being here and just moving around, walking and doing stuff for myself has helped my mobility and my confidence.

“When I first came here, I still couldn’t see myself being at home – I was worried about that. But being here has made me realise that I can now be at home because everything I do here, I can do at home.”