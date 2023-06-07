Following a year-long focus, the Greenhill Outdoor Improvement plan aimed to improve the outdoor environment for the community and for pupils at Ysgol Greenhill.

A committee of school governors co-ordinated the planting of 6,000 spring bulbs and the creation of a vegetable growing area – with several raised beds, fruit trees, habitat boxes, wildflower areas, and a greenhouse outside the Learning Resource Centre.

The outdoor gym is free to use, inclusive to all ages and abilities, and is positioned with a view over Caldey Island. It contains a variety of multi-purpose pieces of equipment which offer a range of physical and health benefits.

The Friends of Greenhill led the project, supported by Tenby Town Council and Pembrokeshire council.

The leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr David Simpson, said: “It is a glowing testament as to how the council and communities can work together to provide a scheme that will not only be used by the school pupils but the community at large.

“Enhancing Pembrokeshire is an excellent fund and this is an excellent scheme with an excellent outcome for Tenby.”

Headteacher David Haynes said: "I would like to thank The Friends of Greenhill for providing our fantastic outdoor gym for the pupils of Ysgol Greenhill and the wider community.

“We are immensely grateful to everyone involved, including Pembrokeshire County Council through the Enhancing Pembrokeshire Grant and Tenby Town Council.

“The gym has proved to be very popular with pupils of all ages before, during and after school and has already had a significant impact upon their health and wellbeing.

“We very much look forward to enhancing the school site further to ensure our school and community have the best facilities available for all to enjoy.”

Tenby Mayor Cllr Dai Morgan said: "As a council we believe it’s vital to have a working relationship with Greenhill.

“The pupils will only benefit from this. It was a privilege to be one of the parties to bring the gym to Greenhill which has so many positives for not just the pupils but also the local community.”

