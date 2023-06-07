The flowers had been planted in a specially prepared bed on the Commons which is near to the Play Park.

But last night, 25 of the plants were pulled out of the ground, torn up and thrown into the nearby stream.

Today, Pembroke Town Council expressed its anger at the people who were responsible for the reckless act.

“This is mindless stupidity,” a council spokesperson commented in a post on social media.

“The town is looking wonderful with displays coming up of wild flowers and all the beds have been planted.

"It’s very frustrating to see that the bed down the Commons by the Play Park that was planted up yesterday had 25 of its plants torn up last night and thrown into the stream.”

The town council is now appealing to anyone with information to get in touch with them.

Yesterday’s damage was particularly painful to Pembroke Town Council following the Welsh government’s aim to encourage town and county councils throughout Wales to promote biodiversity by increasing the amount of wildflower meadows in their towns and villages as well as the number of grass verges that should be left uncut.

This helps to increase pollinators, which are an essential component of the Welsh environment, but which have sadly seen a sharp decline for several decades. This is the result of habitat loss, environmental pollution, climate change and the spread of alien species.

“We are in a nature emergency”, commented the Welsh Government in a recent report which highlighted the need for increased wildflowers and grasses.

“Our wildlife is declining, and we need to act now to save it. Letting grass grow and having more meadow-like areas with wildflowers helps wildlife.”

The report went on to say that wildflowers and grasses provide food for insects and shelter for mammals such as moles, shrews, hedgehogs and bats. It also provides refuge for amphibians such as slow worms and lizards.