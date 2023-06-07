Two of Pembrokeshire’s coast path walks were rated among the top ten best in the UK, with another making the top 20.

The new research created a ‘coastal walk hotspot’ index, scoring 69 individual locations mapped around the UK, according to the length of the walk, the terrain and elevation and time it would take to walk the entirety.

Six of the UK’s best walks are in Pembrokeshire, with two of those making the top ten.

Taking fifth place overall,but rated the best coastal walk in Pembrokeshire for beginners is the Freshwater West wildlife walk.

This is perfect for those looking for a leisurely stroll, taking on average 30 minutes, with an easy terrain and elevation score. This great walk for all scored 78.65 percent.

Lydstep cliffs and caverns walk is the second best coastal walk for beginners in Pembrokeshire and ranked sixth overall with a score of 78.51 out of 100. This walk is among the three shortest reviewed at 40 minutes across a 1.61 Km route.

The walk is described as a ‘great clifftop walk for sea views and wildlife watching’ with wildflowers, butterflies, choughs, fulmars and gulls to see.

On clear days you can see Lundy Island and the Somerset coast, and you might be lucky enough to spot dolphins or porpoises offshore.

In 18th place in the UK, but third for Pembrokeshire is the Garn Fawr viewpoint walk scoring 68.54 out of 100.

Boasting an easy terrain, suitable for dogs while taking in views of the north Pembrokeshire coast line, the walk takes an average 30 minutes across a 1.61 Km route.

As well as stunning views, the trail also offers the opportunity to visit an Iron Age fort that 3,000 years later became a First World War lookout point.

“Very few countries can rival the UK for coastal scenery. From soaring cliffs and bays to sandy white beaches, and a plethora of walks to explore, it can be hard to pick where your next adventure will be,” said a spokesperson for Sun Bingo which commissioned the research.

“With summer upon us and doctors recommending 150 minutes of exercise per week, what better way to soak up the fresh air than enjoying one of the UK’s many coastal walks.”