The A487 between St Davids and Goodwick will be closed on Sunday, June 11 for the Challenge Wales triathlon cycling event.

The road will be closed between 1pm and 6pm with a lengthy diversion in place via Haverfordwest.

There will be route crossing points at Croesgoch, Mathry and at the Granston Llangloffan crossroads.

“We are delighted about being granted road closures for the bike leg of Challenge Wales,” said the race’s organisers.

“It means our athletes can benefit from a more efficient ride on the bike course to St David's and back. Road closures help us to provide optimal safety to athletes and enhance their experience throughout their race.”

The Challenge Wales triathlon incorporates a 1.2 mile swim, a 56 mile bike ride and a 13.1 mile run.

The swim course incorporates two laps of Goodwick Harbour, the bike course a return dash to St Davids and back and the running course four laps of a route along Goodwick Parrog, up the hill to Fishguard, along part of the Marine Walk and back down again.

The race starts at 1pm and the cut off time is 9pm.