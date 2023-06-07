The Coldplay frontman arrived in Cardiff via train and was spotted on the station platform by a fan who was recording a video.

The video shows Martin walking off the train onto the platform and then right up to the camera with a huge smile.

The video, captured by Avril Burton, was posted by twinklinginfinity on Twitter with the caption: "The day is always better when Chris Martin says hi."

The day is always better when Chris Martin says hi 😍 pic.twitter.com/DRAMUjtm3A — ✨twinklinginfinity✨🌕🎶 (@oceansunrise_80) June 5, 2023

In the video, the man recording can be heard saying: "WOW! Thanks Chris. Chris Martin! Wow!"

Coldplay fans have commented just how "brilliant" they thought Matin was due to his unassuming entrance to Cardiff.

One person, on Twitter, said: "That’s such class…catching the train to your own gig. Love it!!"

Another added: "Brilliant entrance by Chris love it!"

While a third user said: "This is so precious."

Coldplay in Cardiff for Music of the Spheres 2023 world tour

Coldplay are in Cardiff as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour.

The British pop group will be performing two sold-out shows at Cardiff's Principality Stadium tonight (June 6) and tomorrow (June 7).

Gates for the show open at 5pm.

Concert-goers and motorists in the Cardiff area are being urged to plan their trips ahead of time over the next few days.

There are set to be a number of road closures in place in and around Cardiff which will have a knock-on effect to surrounding roads including the M4.