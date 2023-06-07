Police officers were on vehicle patrol in the earlyy hours of April 26 when they saw a Ford transit van move very slowly through South Road.

When they turned on their blue lights, the van drove off through the red lights at a high speed.

“It continued to drive through South Road, past pedestrians who were standing at the side of the road, and on up to Grove Hill at high speeds,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“The van was weaving back and forth across the road and entered a 30mph zone at 70.”

Ms Vaughan said the van eventually came to a standstill after hitting a bank.

Police discovered the vehicle was owned by a window fitting company and was being driven by one of their employees, Joshua Wesley, who was carrying out a window fitting job in Tenby.

A roadside breath test proved positive and Wesley, 28, was taken to the police custody suite where further intoximeter tests were carried out. These proved he had 44 mcg of alcohol in his system; the legal limit is 35.

But his solicitor, Mike Kelleher, said the offences were the culmination of Wesley’s grief following the sudden death of his father last year.

“When he spoke to the police, he told them that this was the most ridiculous thing he’d ever done,” said Mr Kelleher. “He said he’d gone off the rails since his father’s death and was just unable to cope.”

He said that Wesley had panicked when he saw the police car ‘and didn’t know what he was doing’.

“He hasn’t touched any alcohol since this incident and has also arranged to see a private bereavement counsellor,” said Mr Kelleher.

His comments were endorsed by probation officer Julie Norman.

“Even though this happened in the early hours of the morning, he’s aware of the dangers he was putting towards other and he’s extremely remorseful,” she said.

“He can’t explain why he got in the van to drive, but he’s been struggling emotionally since the death of his father and he’s struggling to get his life back in order.”

Ms Norman said that Worsely's partner had recently given birth to a child who is now just ten days old.

“This is something very positive for him now to look ahead to,” she said.

Worsely, of Treorchy, Rhondda, pleaded guilty to the aggravated taking of the ford transit van, drink driving, driving without third party insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and failing to stop when required to do so by a police officer.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order during which he must complete 15 rehabilitation requirement days.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also fined £700 and must pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.