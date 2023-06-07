THREE people have been in court recently over the condition of their vehicles.
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) brought charges against the motorists for keeping a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements.
The cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on June 2.
IWAN REES, 44, of Midway Motors in Crymych, admitted keeping a Gas Gas EC250 motorbike which did not meet insurance requirements on January 13.
Rees was ordered to pay £100 in costs, a £76 fine, and a £30 surcharge.
GEOFFREY WEALE, 87, of Templeton in Narberth, was accused of keeping a Hyundai Coupe which did not meet insurance requirements on February 3.
The offence was proved in Weale’s absence.
He must pay £140 in costs and a £24 surcharge, and was fined £60.
SIAN NUNNERY, 25, of King William Court in Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of keeping a Mercedes-Benz which did not meet insurance requirements on February 8.
She was fined £220, and must pay £140 in costs and an £88 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here