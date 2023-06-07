The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) brought charges against the motorists for keeping a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements.

The cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on June 2.

IWAN REES, 44, of Midway Motors in Crymych, admitted keeping a Gas Gas EC250 motorbike which did not meet insurance requirements on January 13.

Rees was ordered to pay £100 in costs, a £76 fine, and a £30 surcharge.

GEOFFREY WEALE, 87, of Templeton in Narberth, was accused of keeping a Hyundai Coupe which did not meet insurance requirements on February 3.

The offence was proved in Weale’s absence.

He must pay £140 in costs and a £24 surcharge, and was fined £60.

SIAN NUNNERY, 25, of King William Court in Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of keeping a Mercedes-Benz which did not meet insurance requirements on February 8.

She was fined £220, and must pay £140 in costs and an £88 surcharge.