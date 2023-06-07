"Milford Haven Tennis Club has risen to the community challenge in a superb way after spending nine weeks repairing and reviving the courts back to playable condition,” said Michael Allen who is chair of the Pembrokeshire Lido.

“We were able to work closely with the tennis club and their chairperson, Queenie Scale, led by a dynamic team of hard-working members.”

And as a result of their commitment and hard work, players old and new gathered on Sunday to celebrate the opening of the tennis club and to focus on the hard work which has been carried out by volunteers.

Special thanks goes to local businessman Brian Taylor of Pembrokeshire Building Supplies who has generously donated a significant amount of tarmac for the work.

The club will be welcoming new players on Tuesday and Thursday evenings between 6.30pm and 8.30pm and on Sundays between 2pm and 4pm.

The Pembrokeshire Lido Park has also agreed with Milford Youth Matters to organise a Wednesday evening Youth section to start in late June.

“Local support for this project has been very strong with passers by being universally supportive and encouraging,” continued Michael Allen.

“And neighbours to the courts, Claud and Annette, have very kindly donated a net.”

Tennis Wales has also been very encouraging throughout this project.

If the Pembrokeshire Lido Park Society can secure the forthcoming community asset transfer then further funds will be made available to resurface the court completely.

The Lido team is now moving on to restore the basketball court next to the tennis courts to allow a variety of sports to take place, as well as working with Pembrokeshire County Council to improve disability access to the Park.