The event is being run is conjunction with Guide Dogs Cymru and will be available to all children who have a vision impairment along with a parent or guardian.

Other immediate family members can also join in with their day of adventure for just £5.

The event, which takes place on Thursday, August 3, is designed to give families the opportunity to meet other children who are learning to live with visual impairment and to share their different experiences.

"Guide Dogs Cymru staff will also be on hand throughout the day to offer expert advice on the services available for young people with sight loss," said a spokesperson.

"These include education support, technology, buddy dogs and habilitation.

"Each family will receive refreshment vouchers, which can be redeemed at any time for hot and cold beverages throughout the park and people are also welcome to bring a picnic.

"To make the experience even more enjoyable, families will be given ride tokens so they can enjoy some of the attractions at the fairground and play area.

"Additional tokens can be bought from booths throughout the park."