According to data released yesterday by the DVSA, the Dock is among the best places in the whole of the UK to take your driving test if you want to past first time.

The DVSA figures were analysed by learner specialist insurance company Collingwood Insurance, and their findings confirm that Pembroke Dock is the tenth highest first-time pass rate for driving tests in the UK.

The Dock's percentage of first time passes stands at a healthy 61.6 per cent.

Other top Welsh towns producing first-time passes are Abergavenny with 62.6 per cent, Llantrisant with 61.7 per cent and Brecon with 60.6 per cent.

Top of the UK leader board is Lee-on-Solent where 2,589 of its 3,859 first-time attempters received their green ‘L’ plates first time round. This equates to a 67.1 per cent pass rate.

The study focussed around each of the major driving test centres across the UK which conduct more than 1,000 tests annually.

“They say that practice makes perfect and this is certainly the case for driving,” said Liz Laider who is head of learner driver products at the Collingwood insurance company.

“But it’s also important to remember that while driving instructors and motoring schools have their own insurance, specialist learner driver insurance is required by law when you’re getting extra practice in by driving on public roads in either your own or in a family member’s car.

“There’s no doubt that the more exposure you have to the roads, and the more you practice you get in the run up to your test, then the greater your chance of passing first time.

"But drivers just have to be certain that they have the relevant cover to avoid any fines or penalties before they even hit the roads.”

Nationally, the average first-time pass rate was 49.3% for 2021-2022, which was a fall from an average of 51% the year prior.

For more information on Collingwood Insurance and their guidance on policies for people preparing for their driving test visit: https://www.collingwood.co.uk/