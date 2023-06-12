NFU Cymru members in Pembrokeshire are invited to a county meeting to hear about ways to reduce energy costs and improve efficiency from NFU Energy.
At the meeting, which will be held on Thursday, June 15, at 7.30pm at the NFU Cymru office in Haverfordwest, members will receive updates from Jonathan Sandercock, Project Engineer, and Steven Jackson, Sales Development Manager for NFU Energy, on how farmers and growers can reduce energy costs and improve efficiency and get on the path to net zero.
NFU Cymru Pembrokeshire County Chairman, Simon Davies said: “Energy costs are something that we are all thinking about at the moment. It will be great to hear from the NFU energy team and hear about ways we can save money and also think about net zero. All members are welcome, and I look forward to seeing you there.”
Anyone wishing to attend the meeting is asked to register beforehand by contacting the NFU Cymru office on 01982 554200.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here