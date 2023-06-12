At the meeting, which will be held on Thursday, June 15, at 7.30pm at the NFU Cymru office in Haverfordwest, members will receive updates from Jonathan Sandercock, Project Engineer, and Steven Jackson, Sales Development Manager for NFU Energy, on how farmers and growers can reduce energy costs and improve efficiency and get on the path to net zero.

NFU Cymru Pembrokeshire County Chairman, Simon Davies said: “Energy costs are something that we are all thinking about at the moment. It will be great to hear from the NFU energy team and hear about ways we can save money and also think about net zero. All members are welcome, and I look forward to seeing you there.”

Anyone wishing to attend the meeting is asked to register beforehand by contacting the NFU Cymru office on 01982 554200.