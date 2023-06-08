The call came through on May 13 when Louise Wiltshire told officers she’d been drinking ‘far too much’.

“She told them that she’d had a shed load,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“Police were concerned, but when they arrived at Precelly Place in Haverfordwest, they could see that the defendant was in a public place, shouting at children and telling them to ‘get off the f****** street’.”

Wiltshire, of Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest chose to be legally unrepresented when she admitted the charge earlier this week.

“I’d like to say how very sorry I am and that I'm very disappointed in myself,” she told magisrates.

“It was because I drank too much. I’m struggling with a couple of things this year; I don’t want to make excuses, but my state of mind at the time was due to all this.”

After considering her mitigation, magistrates granted Wiltshire a conditional discharge for 12 months.

“You obviously caused a nuisance that night and shouted to children and to the police when they arrived,” said presiding magistrate Mary Smith.

“But we’re taking you at your word that this was a one-off offence. So keep out of trouble and we hope not to see you here again.”

In addition to her 12-month conditional discharge, Wiltshire was ordered to pay a total of £101 in court costs and a victim surcharge.