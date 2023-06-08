The Bluetits began in St Davids in 2014 and now has over 100,000 members worldwide. The movement is particularly strong in Pembrokeshire with flocks dipping regularly in Solva, Cwm-yr-Eglwys and Goodwick to name but a few.

The Bluetits survey of over 4,000 cold water swimmers found that 94 percent of members said being part of The Bluetits has had a positive effect on their mental health, and 86 percent said that being part of The Bluetits has had a positive effect on their physical health.

A large number of Bluetits said that joining the organisation had helped them overcome loneliness, experience new or improved friendships and experience a stronger sense of community and inclusivity.

Many reasons were given for the mental health benefits, including the buzz of being in cold water and the fun and companionship that come from swimming with a group.

Bluetits who said dipping has a positive effect on their physical health included people with conditions such as Lyme disease, fibromyalgia and frozen shoulder.

The Bluetits started life in 2014 when Sian Richardson set herself a cold-water swimming challenge. Struggling with pain and mobility problems and needing two hip replacements, Sian decided cold water swimming would be therapeutic.

Sian’s lone swims started to attract attention, and gradually people started to ask if they could join her. The Bluetits Chill Swimmers was the result Bluetits typically stay in for just a few minutes and some simply wade or dip in the water. The Bluetits also has non-swimming members who come along for the camaraderie.

Sian says the survey results reflect the benefits she’s experienced from cold water swimming.

“The Bluetits has grown into something far bigger than I ever imagined when I first undertook my cold water swimming challenge in 2014,” she said.

“It’s a supportive and inclusive movement that’s spreads joy and companionship and it’s wonderful to see how many people report benefits to their physical and mental health – which definitely reflects my experience of Bluetitting.

“As our numbers continue to grow, I hope more and more people will embrace Bluetitting to make new friends, challenge themselves and help themselves to feel better.”