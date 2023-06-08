Pupils from Pembrokeshire Music Service’s County Concert Band and Training Orchestra performed two pieces with the national orchestra, as part of the Cathedral’s opening outreach concert for Music for May.

“Together with BBC National Orchestra of Wales and St Davids Cathedral, I’m thrilled that we could provide such a wonderful and special performance opportunity for our young players,” said Miranda Morgan, Pembrokeshire Music Service coordinator.

The music performed by the young musicians was The Little Train of the Caipira by Villa-Lobos, and the title theme from Doctor Who by Delia Derbyshire. This was made all the more special by the fact the BBC NOW record all the music for Doctor Who.

Other pieces performed by the BBC NOW included Mambo from West Side Story, Complete Nonsense by Lenny Sayers, and Zadok the Priest by Handel.

“Throughout the afternoon and during the concert, the pupils were enthralled and inspired by the music going on around them,” said Miranda. “I’m sure it’s an experience they will remember forever.”