His comments follow First Minister Mark Drakeford’s recent announcement concerning the Nash Fingerpost junction near Pembroke Dock.

The new measures, which amount to signage and new road markings, were recently announced by Mr Drakeford following calls by Kurtz to review the matter during previous debates in the Senedd Chamber.

But despite his efforts, which have continued for over a decade, Kurtz claims the Welsh government has persistently failed to act.

“The improvements mentioned by the First Minister in answering my questions don’t go far enough to address the serious risks that are presented by the current junction layout," he said.

“For over a decade these safety concerns have been known by the Welsh government and I’m committed to making sure that another ten years don’t pass by without this government pulling its finger out and doing the necessary improvements to make this junction safe.

“The recent tragic death highlights once again that the Welsh government needs to act."

Mr Kurtz’s comments were made just weeks after Ashley Rogers, 29, was killed as he travelled along the A477 Nash Fingerpost junction between Milton towards Pembroke Dock.

His death marked the third fatality on this particular stretch of road in the past 12 years.

A petition has now been set up calling on the Welsh Government to enforce immediate action and has already attracted almost 5,000 signatures.

“This petition calls upon the Welsh Government to do the right thing and prioritise human life over trivial budgeting pressure" it reads.

"There have been innumerable near misses on what is known locally as a 'black spot' for road traffic accidents. Enough is enough.”

Endorsing the campaign is Welsh secretary Simon Hart, who is also MP for Carmarthen West and south Pembrokeshire.

“This is the third fatality at this spot in 12 years and there have also been numerous accidents," he said.

"I’ve been calling on the Welsh government to put a roundabout there ever since I became an MP, but in 2012 I was told by the then Transport Minister that on the basis of traffic volumes that use this junction, its upgrading to a roundabout is not currently justified.

“Myself, the local Senedd Members Angela Burns and Samuel Kurtz and county councillor Tessa Hodgson have continued to call for it to be made safer ever since.

“Maybe now the Welsh Government will take some action.”

In response to Sam Kurtz’s questioning, First Minster Mark Drakeford has confirmed that the recommendations of the South Wales Trunk Road Agency report will begin to be implemented this financial year.

You can sign the petition HERE