Two people became stuck on the cliffs at Caerfai Bay, St Davids, at around 5.14pm.

Fishguard and St Davids Coastguard teams were tasked to the incident as well as RNLI St Davids Lifeboat and Coastguard rescue helicopter R187.

The teams quickly located the casualties and set up a rope rescue on the cliff top. The lifeboat crew was able to get to the base of the cliff and keep an eye on and reassure the two casualties.

The coastguard teams were quickly able to lower helmets to them to ensure safety. Then a cliff technician was lowered down the cliff to the youngsters.

The technician was able to secure the first casualty in a rescue harness and the pair were lowered down and into the lifeboat at the foot of the cliffs.

The technician then was lifted back up the cliff to the second casualty. However, this time it was deemed too much of a risk to lower them down to the lifeboat.

The coastguard helicopter was requested to carry out the rescue. A winchman was lowered from the helicopter to the spot on the cliffs and the second stuck climber recovered.

“This was a great outcome with some great inter-team working between all involved,” said a coastguard spokesperson.