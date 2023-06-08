The Fishguard Festival of Music takes place from August 18 until September 3, with a launch concert by the National Youth Orchestra of Wales at St David’s Cathedral on Friday, August 4, with conductor Carlo Rizzi.

Artists performing at this year’s festival include soprano Natalya Romaniw, pianist Iwan Llywelyn Jones, and Kosmos, a trio who mix classical and world music.

Other highlights include chamber music performances from the Enigma Duo, Dudok String Quartet Amsterdam and musicians from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

The Welsh National Opera Orchestra will make a welcome return visit, and The Gonzaga Band Consort will perform music by Monteverdi and his contemporaries.

Folk group Pedair will return and the Amanda Whiting Trio will close the Festival on Saturday September 13, with a fusion of jazz harp, double bass and drums.

The full programme is available to view on the festival’s website, fishguardmusicfestival.com.

The festival’s Senedd launch was sponsored by Preseli Pembrokeshire Senedd Member Paul Davies.

Mr Davies welcomed guests to the Senedd’s Pierhead building, where they were entertained by harpist Amanda Whiting and treated to a performance by Roger Cutts on trombone and Marlowe Fitzpatrick on the piano.

“It was a privilege to sponsor the launch of the Fishguard Festival of Music at the Senedd,” said Mr Davies.

“The festival has been taking place for over fifty years and it’s great to see it continue to go from strength to strength.

“It’s a festival that really puts Fishguard and west Wales on the map and I pay tribute to the volunteers who work hard to organise the festival and ensure it runs smoothly.

“The year has another fantastic line up and so I’d encourage everyone to have a look at the programme on the festival’s website and be sure to book tickets before they sell out.”