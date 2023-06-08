James Cordell from Haverfordwest has been a volunteer with St John Ambulance Cymru since 2019.

He said that he has also had some brilliant experiences volunteering over the last five years and has even found love with a fellow volunteer.

For James, a support manager and trainer with Hywel Dda Health Board Medical Education Team, one of the best things about volunteering is attending events and spending time with great people.

“I’ve been involved with some of the biggest and best events across Wales, where we provide first aid and medical cover,” said James who volunteered with St John Ambulance Cymru at the Urdd Eisteddfod in Llandovrey last week.

He enjoys meeting fellow volunteers and people from all different walks of life, backgrounds and countries.

“I’ve met some amazing people, who are now close friends,” he said.

“I have even met my partner, Sam, through St John Ambulance Cymru. We met when I first started to volunteer and we’ve now been together for around three years.”

St John Ambulance Cymru is Wales’ leading first aid charity, an organisation which has volunteers at the heart of everything it does.

“St John Ambulance Cymru is supported by thousands of volunteers across Wales who give up their time endlessly to support both small, local events and larger national events,” said a spokesperson for the charity.

“This week is all about their stories and thanking them for their dedication.

“Volunteering doesn’t only strengthen communities and make them safer places, but it’s also extremely rewarding on a personal level.

“Not only could it help to develop your own skillset, but it introduces you to a range of different people, allowing you to make connections and lasting friendships.”

St John Ambulance Cymru thanked all of its volunteers like for their ongoing support and commitment.

You can find out more about volunteering by visiting www.sjacymru.org.uk/en/page/volunteer.

“St John Ambulance Cymru can only train and support our fantastic volunteers with the help of our generous supporters,” said the charity’s spokesperson.

“If you’d like to make a donation, then please our website.”