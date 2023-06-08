Every year, people come together for Great Big Green Week to unleash a wave of support for action to protect the planet. Tens of thousands of people in every corner of the country celebrate the heartfelt, brave, everyday actions being taken to stand up for nature and fight climate change.

In Pembrokeshire there will be a green market, litter picking and beach cleans, cathedral services, talks and workshops as well as the launch of an RSPB sculpture that will light up Cross Square.

St Davids will host Climate Cymru as part of its Green Tour of Wales highlighting green projects and communities.

The visit is in support of the great work of Eco Dewi in organising the St Davids Peninsula Great Big Green Week. Running from Saturday June 10 through to Sunday June 18, with a wide variety of free events and activities.

“It’s fantastic to see communities across Pembrokeshire coming together to care for our natural environment and celebrating their work,” said Cllr Neil Prior, Llanrhian county councillor with cabinet responsibility for communities.

“EcoDewi is organising a great week of events for all ages, with some amazing partners. Hopefully the St Davids Peninsula Great Big Green Week will inspire more people to help protect nature and take steps to tackle the climate emergency.”

Jeremy Wadia from EcoDewi added: “The whole week is about celebrating the work of our communities in tackling climate change and this year we’re especially excited to be coordinating the Great Big Pembrokeshire Clean Up. Everyone can take part on Sunday in helping to remove litter from causing harm to our natural environment and precious marine wildlife in particular.”

EcoDewi has a full programme events with some great partners including Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, RSPB Cymru and St Davids Cathedral.

The full programme of events is online, but the main events are:

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Green Market & Environmental Awareness Day - at Cross Square and Oriel y Parc in St Davids.

As well as loads of stalls, music and food, RSPB Cymru will be unveiling a brand new sculpture of a Manx Shearwater that will be on display on Cross Square throughout the weekend.

The sculpture is to raise awareness of RSPB Cymru’s seabird campaign and celebrate the BBC’s Wild Isles series which was partly filmed on Skomer Island.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

The Great Big Pembrokeshire Clean Up - this county wide event is encouraging everyone to join one of the organised beach cleans or litter picks taking place to help protect our environment and improve our community spaces.

There is an opportunity for schools to take part on Monday 12th June. Thanks in particular to Pembrokeshire County Council and Keep Wales Tidy for their support, as well as the new Weird Fish shop in St Davids for sponsoring this event.

The Big Green Service at St Davids Cathedral - starting at 4pm, this ecumenical service is open to everyone, and all chapels and churches across Pembrokeshire, as a celebration of our environment and community. Guests will include A Rocha UK, a Chrisian conservation charity, and Climate Cymru.

Nature Positive Workshop - Climate Cymru will be in St Davids at 6.30pm on Sunday 11th June to raise awareness of their Nature Positive campaign,[2] which encourages the protection and restoration of nature in Wales. The campaign's ultimate goal is to create a net positive impact on nature by 2030.

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

Green Talks & Drinks at Clwb - come along to see Jinx the Biosecurity dog with his handler Greg from the RSPB and learn how they help protect our local islands from invasive species. Plus hear from the winner of the national St David Awards business winner, Câr Y Môr; a community owned business committed to becoming Wales’ first commercial seaweed and shellfish farm with zero input farming.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

Film Night in Solva - join EcoDewi and the Solva Community Cinema team for a showing of the film Plastic Warriors. Over 5 years in the making, it tells the story of eminent scientists, campaigners, innovators and designers, all working on solutions to solve the global crisis of plastic pollution, that politicians and governments are largely ignoring.

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Wear Green Day - school children across the Peninsula will be wearing green to school on Friday 11th June to support Great Big Green Week and the environment. Why not join in and wear green to work or at home? Huge thanks to Ysgol Gymunedol Croesgoch, Roch Community School and Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi to taking part.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Meadow Celebration at Grapley Fields - join the local Pembrokeshire Coast National Park (PCNPA) Ranger for a tour and update on their new meadow areas in Trefin at Grapley End Fields. Huge thanks to PCNPA for all the events they are running this week.

As mentioned, there is loads more on too, so do check the full programme online.

For further information about St Davids Peninsula Great Big Green Week and how to get involved or for more information on the work of EcoDewi, please contact jeremy@ecodewi.org.uk