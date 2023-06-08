But now, thanks to Aberporth duo Matthew Roebuck and Josie Draper, an exquisite coffee is available freshly brewed on the banks of the Teifi, courtesy of y Tarten Cart Coffi (The Coffee Cart Tart).

This week, the vintage horsebox arrived on the Prince Charles Quay in Cardigan, where it will remain serving coffees, teas, drinks and the most delicious bakes throughout the summer and through until November.

“We picked the horsebox up around two years ago, just after the second Covid lockdown, and decided to kit it out as a custom-designed coffee wagon,” explained Matthew.

“Josie is a professional baker by trade, so it seemed like a perfectly sensible thing to do.”

Some of Jodie Draper's beautiful bakes (Image: Matthew Roebuck)

Matthew, however, was at the time a health intervention officer with Ceredigion County Council, whose crucial role was to offer support and exercise for people with chronic health problems.

“Yes, my background is very far removed from what I’m doing today, but the response we’ve had from our local customers and from so many visitors since setting up Tarten has been tremendous.

“Naturally Josie’s baking is exceptional, but we’ve also sourced a real quality coffee from Bay Coffee Roasters, which is another local company based in Aberporth.”

Tarten Cart Coffi has opted for Bay Coffee’s ‘Wake’ blend which combines three characterful beans from around the world to create a unique coffee.

These comprise the Brazilian Cerrado which is naturally processed and brings a smooth creamy body to the cup; the Honduran Celaque with its well-balanced acidity, and the Sumatran Mandheling which provides some of the earthiness of the volcanic regions of Sumatra to add real body to the coffee.

And the result is what Bay Coffee Roasters describe as a ‘cherry, chestnut fruity acidity with a hint of cherry on the nose’.

Matthew and Josie have also given a great deal of thought to the coffee machine which they use at Tarten Cart Coffi.

“We’ve opted for a gas-powered coffee machine, as there aren’t too many of them around,” laughed Matthew.

“But the main reason is because the gas powered machine always generates the perfect pour as well as a really good taste.”

Tarten Cart Coffi had an official ‘soft’ opening on Tuesday (June 6) and they plan to be open five days a week throughout the summer and autumn, which will include weekends.

The cart is situated on Prince Charles Quay, adjacent to the Pizza Tipi restaurant and at the bottom of Grosvenor Hill.