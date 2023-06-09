Luke Richards was the complainant in a robbery trial at Swansea Crown Court.

The defendant – a 25-year-old from Pembroke Dock who cannot be named due to a court order – denied bursting into Richards’ home with a knife and a bottle of vodka and taking £80 in cash.

The trial opened on Wednesday, but Richards – who was due to give the evidence relied upon by the prosecution – did not show up.

The officer in the case told the court that his colleague had contacted Richards after he hadn’t shown – and offered him help to get to court in the afternoon.

“He said he’d come here tomorrow (Thursday) but not today,” the officer told the court on Wednesday.

When told he needed to be in court for the opening day or the case risked being dropped or thrown out, the officer said Richards responded: “Oh, just drop it”.

He was told it was unlikely the case would be dropped as it had reached the opening day of the trial – to which he replied “Whatever”, the officer said.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull, issued an arrest warrant to ensure Richards attended court on Thursday.

“After opening the case yesterday afternoon, we made arrangements to bring the complainant to court this morning,” prosecutor Ieuan Rees said.

“He attended, but unfortunately he said he is not prepared to give evidence.

“In these circumstances, I do not have a complainant.

“I’m left with no alternative than to offer no evidence.”

Recorder Bull told the jury: “He is refusing, still, to give evidence.

“The prosecution have no evidence that a robbery took place.

“Although I regarded this as serious – a knife being used and a man being robbed in his own home – there’s nothing I can do about it, and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

The defendant was found not guilty of robbery, and Recorder Bull thanked the jury before discharging them.

Richards was then brought before the judge.

“You didn’t come to court yesterday,” said Recorder Bull. “That’s a serious contempt of court. You also refused to give evidence today. That’s also serious.

“I’m going to put this case over to tomorrow.

“I want you to realise you face a sentence of imprisonment.”