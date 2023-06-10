Forecasters are predicting that the storms will be prevalent between 2pm on Saturday afternoon and 9pm on Saturday evening.

They state that there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be ‘flooded quickly’, with damage being caused to buildings as a result of floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, the Met Office states there could be road and traffic disruptions and possibly even cancellations to rail services.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur while other services to some homes and businesses could be temporarily lost.

For further updates on the warning, the Met Office link can be viewed by clicking on the blue highlighted text above.