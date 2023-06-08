Thomas Williams, from Dale, will be taking part in the Wild West Ultra – a mixed-terrain ultra marathon along a section of the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path.

The race – which includes running through the MOD ranges – takes place on Saturday, June 17 around Castlemartin.

Mr Williams, who lost his mum Peggy to breast cancer, is running the race in aid of Skanda Vale Hospice in Carmarthenshire.

Skanda Vale Hospice offers respite care and support to people in West Wales with life-limiting illnesses, their family and friends, completely free of charge.

The Hospice is staffed almost entirely by volunteers at its facility near Llandysul.

Thomas Williams is taking on the the Wild West Ultra in memory of his mum, Peggy. (Image: Supplied)

“It has been over 20 years since my mum Peggy died of breast cancer,” said Mr Williams. “It would have been her 70th birthday this year on June 30.

“To commemorate her life and fight against cancer I will be competing in my first ultra marathon.

“I realise that times are difficult presently, but any donations, no matter how big or small would be gratefully appreciated by the hospice who provide a 24-hour care for up to a week per month for patients.

“Skanda Vale hospice provides full care and support to those with a life-limiting illness regardless of their beliefs or religion, completely free of charge.”

Mr Williams’ dad Glyn is a volunteer complementary therapist at the Hospice, providing reflexology and reiki sessions for patients and families.

Mr Williams is hoping to raise £500 for the Hospice. To find out more, or if you would like to make a donation and are able to, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thomas-williams-skanda-vale

For more information about Skanda Vale Hospice, visit skandavalehospice.org, or to find out about the free support available, volunteering roles available or ways to help them raise much-needed funds, email hello@skandavalehospice.org.