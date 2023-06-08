POINT’s volunteer mentors have been working with young people on Fishguard, Goodwick and the surrounding areas for the last five years.

"Since joining us volunteer mentors at POINT have spent their time supporting young people in many different ways,” said POINT's general manager, Zoe Davies.

“Mentors have enabled young people to build confidence, progress in education and training, look for employment and become actively involved in their community.”

One young person who has benefitted from the mentoring programme is Zoe Jones. She has been mentored by Jim Morgan.

Town councillor Jim has worked with Zoe on POINT’s garden and in turn has been by her to lead on the town's Biodiversity plan.

Zoe has been planting and maintaining the garden for all the young people at POINT to enjoy. Zoe has recently shared her research on plants for Biodiversity for the town plan with Jim.

"We are so lucky to have people in our community who are willing and able to give their time, skills and life experience for free.

“It enhances the quality of our provision to young people of North Pembrokeshire and is of huge benefit to our organisation and to the wider community, a big thank you to them all past and present."

The team of volunteer mentors were celebrated at Point’s Printworks building yesterday, where they were thanked by Mayor of Fishguard and Goodwick, Sharon McCarney and POINT Trustee, Perys Worth, before being taken for a thank you lunch.

Perys thanked the volunteers for their patience, dedication, commitment and hard work in supporting the young people.

The Printworks is POINT’s Well Being Services Hub in the centre of Fishguard which offers counselling and one on one sessions for young people as well as upskilling, mentoring and support.

POINT also runs the Popworks drop in which is five days a week, 50 weeks a year.

It is open to young people aged 10, provided they are in year six, to 25 and offers regular trips, workshops, 25p meals, community projects and cooking to name but a few.

