At the June 7 meeting of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee, members backed an application for a wooden interpretation board at Heol Crwys, Trefin.

The plans, submitted by the national park, through interpretation officer Jill Simpson, will tell the tale of ‘Grapley End Fields,’ a 30-acre area of land purchased by the authority in 2021.

Speaking to the committee, Ms Simpson said the purchase of the land was made in order to increase biodiversity, with the interpretation board telling its story, as well as offering “a visual picture of what it might look like in a few years’ time”.

Members were told no Welsh alternative to the name Grapley End Fields had been found as yet, but the signage would be bilingual other than the name.

Following a discussion of committee members, the application was approved with the proviso a Welsh name would also be investigated.