“This constant harassment has been affecting me greatly,” said the store assistant in a victim impact statement read out to Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

“I’m constantly thinking about what I’m going to do if he comes in to the shop.”

Luke Brummit, 44, was seen to enter a convenience store at around 9pm on March 1.

“He walked over to the alcohol aisle, picked up a bottle of WKD Blue, put it inside his jacket and left without paying,” said Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan.

The WKD Blue was valued at £3.79.

Two weeks later, on March 22, he walked into Aldi’s, Pembroke Dock, but was asked to leave by the store supervisor following a previous ban for shoplifting.

“But when he was asked to leave, he called the supervisor a bitch, held up his middle finger and told her to f*** off,” said Ms Vaughan .

Four days later he repeated his behaviour by calling the store assistant an offensive name.

“She felt distressed and really scared as she knew she’d have to go out into the street afterwards and walk to her car,” said Ms Vaughan.

“This constant harassment was affecting her greatly as she couldn’t sleep, she was worried about working evening shifts and locking up, and was constantly thinking about what she would do if he came in.”

Finally, on April 8, Brummit walked into Pennar Post Office and helped himself to a can of Strongbow and sweets, valued at £4.60.

Brummit, of Edinburgh House, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft, two charges of causing intentional harassment to the store assistant, and one additional charge of failing to attend a previous court hearing.

He was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd who described his shop lifting offences as ‘very different from his previous convictions’.

“Previously he stole high value items so that he could sell them to buy Class A drugs,” he explained.

“But today we’re talking about goods that are taken in desperation because of his terrible issues with alcohol.

"It makes him extremely unwell, he’s shaking and trembling so he takes enough to help him with the withdrawal. These are impulsive offences that are committed out of desperation.”

After listening to the mitigation, magistrates sentenced Brummit to 16 weeks in custody suspended for 12 months.

“The probation service is reaching the end of its tether,” commented presiding magistrate Mary Smith when passing sentenced.

“But we believe there are reasonable grounds that you will help yourself given the assistance that you’ve now got in place. This is one last opportunity to do as we say."

Brummit was also ordered to pay a £156 court surcharge, £170 costs and £50 compensation to the store assistant.

He must also pay £3.79 and £4.60 compensation to the two respective stores for the stolen goods.

Magistrates imposed a restraining order preventing the defendant from having any contact with the store assistant and from entering any premises where she may be employed.

He must also carry out 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.