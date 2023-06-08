The week-long festival opens at Thear Mwldan on Saturday, June 24, with a celebratory concert hosted by local bus company proprietor and Pembrokeshire County Councillor, Shon ‘Midway’ Rees.

Headlining will be the singing-comedy group Bois y Rhedyn of Llanddewi Brefi who will be joined by local harp trio Awen and Annest Davies and Gwenllian Hunting-Morris.

Bringing the evening to a rousing close will be local band Gelert, performing their original material as well as cover versions of legendary Welsh rock icons including Edward H Dafis.

The following day (Sunday, June 25), sees the traditional Gwyl Fawr Sunday service which will be held in Capel Mair, Cardigan at 10am. Taking part will be pupils of Ysgol Gymunedol, Penparc.

A previous chairing ceremony at y Gwyl Fawr Aberteifi (Image: Gwyl Fawr Aberteifi)

One of the festival’s highlights is always the musical show performed by the youth music and drama group, CICA who will this year be performing ‘Pwy Bua’r Gan’. The children range in age from five to secondary school students in Year 10.

“It’s aways great to produce a show like this as it gives so many children the opportunity to get on stage and perform,” said Gwyl Fawr secretary Non Davies, who is also director of the Cica production.

“But naturally this year has been particularly difficult as a result of Covid and the the Gwyl Fawr's subsequent break.

“As a result a lot of our original members have left and many of the new members have had to start from scratch. But they’ve been absolutely incredible to work with and I know they’re going to put on a truly fantastic show once again this year.”

CICA will be performing at Theatr Mwldan on the Tuesday and Thursday evening (June 27 and 29).

Wednesday sees a new addition to the Gwyl agenda with a lecture by Dr David Thorne on Idris Mathias’ map of the River Teifi and on Friday evening, literature lovers can enjoy the Talwrn y Beirdd in Cardigan Castle.

This will include the Talwrn yr Ifanc for all secondary school students at 5pm following by the adult's Talwrn at 7.30pm. Included in the evening will be the Tlws yr Ifanc prize for literature.

Saturday will see a full day of competitions for musicians, vocalists, choirs and ‘adroddwyr’ commencing at 10.30am and continuing throughout the day and on into the evening.

The chairing ceremony will take place at 6pm on Saturday and will be presented by Non, her sister Nerys, and their mother Esther, in memory of the late Des Davies who was a long-standing Gwyl Fawr committee member and former secretary.

Tickets are available on the Mwldan website HERE.