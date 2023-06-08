Alison Rixon, 34, and Cerith Thomas, 51, broke into a home on Arfryn in Upper Brynamman while the owner was away on holiday between June 10 and July 22, 2021.

They stole 26 items including a Notebook laptop, a polaroid camera, a set of wedding rings, jewellery, dog food and dog clippers, prosecutor Ashanti-Jade Walton said.

Officers found a bag outside the property with some of the stolen items inside, as well as a paint and a hand-written note with ‘Alison Rixon Universal Credit’ written on it.

The police attended the address of Paul Williams – who was in a relationship with Rixon at the time – and some of the items, including the male and female wedding rings, were recovered.

Williams was arrested, and told officers that he wasn’t involved in the burglary, but Rixon and Thomas were.

When officers attended Rixon’s address, she “appeared to be intoxicated”. A Kindle was amongst the stolen items recovered from her home.

Rixon denied being involved in the burglary, telling officers it was Thomas and Williams.

Thomas was arrested on August 10, and the dog clipper head attachments were found in his hallway. He denied being in the property, and said his DNA would not be found in the address.

Ms Walton said Rixon’s hand print was found on a window, and Thomas’ fingerprints were on the UPVC window frame.

In a statement read out in court, the complainant said: “Most of the items I lost were family heirlooms or property from my late partner.

“As a result of this incident, I feel upset and hurt that someone would come in to my safe space.

“I feel scared to leave my address.”

Rixon, of Rhodfa Frank in Ammanford, pleaded guilty to burglary, while Williams, 48, of Arfryn, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods.

Thomas, also of Arfryn, denied burglary, but was found guilty at trial.

Mr Murphy, representing Rixon, said although she “may not have a full recollection of events”, she accepted the offence and the harm she’d caused.

“She recognises that this is by far the most serious offence she has committed. She realises that enough is enough. She must address her issues – particularly with substance misuse and abuse of alcohol.”

Ms Williams, representing Thomas, said he and several members of his family lived in Upper Brynamman, and he was remorseful the impact his offending had had on them.

She added he was attempting to address his issues with drugs while in prison, where he was teaching other inmates to speak Welsh.

Jon Tarrant, appearing for Williams, said his client had not reoffended since his arrest, and Williams’ relationship with Rixon had ended.

“You can certainly hold your heads in shame,” said Judge Huw Rees, addressing the defendants.

“What you did was selfish and shameful.”

Thomas, who has 21 previous convictions for 31 offences, was jailed for 18 months, and a further one month for breaching bail.

Rixon, who has seven previous convictions for seven offences, was jailed for 13 months.

Williams has nine previous convictions for 11 offences. He was sentenced to three months, suspended for a year. He must also complete 45 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Williams was also fined £100 for breaching a suspended sentence – which had one day left to run when he was arrested for this offence.