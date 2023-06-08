The woman was hit by the train at around 3pm between Machynlleth and Aberystwyth.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and officers from British Transport Police and Dyfed-Powys Police were called to the scene.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to the line near Aberystwyth at 3.05pm on June 7 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, and sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 3pm this afternoon, Wednesday 07 June, to an incident in the Ynyslas, Borth area of Ceredigion.

“We sent an emergency ambulance to the scene, where the crew were also supported by two high acuity response unit paramedics and an operations manager.”