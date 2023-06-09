A Carmarthenshire beach has been hailed as ‘one of the UK’s best kept secrets’ after being selected by the website ‘My London’ as THE place to visit this summer.
Llansteffan, which lies just around the Pembrokeshire coast to the east of Pendine, has been selected by the London news website as 'the beach you probably haven’t heard of’.
“A hidden gem that has been attracting tourists and locals alike for decades,” states the article. "But it is one of the UK's quietest beaches.
“With its soft sand and breath-taking views, Llansteffan Beach is the perfect destination for a day out with the family, a romantic stroll with a loved one, or simply a quiet escape from the metropolis of London.
“It’s a fairly long journey, around three hours and forty minutes by car, or five hours on public transport, but it's worth the trek.”
Fair comment.
But what’s slightly more disconcerting is that My London claims Llansteffan knocks spots off all the other beaches around this stretch of coastline. And that includes Pendine, Saundersfoot, Tenby and Bosherston.
“Llansteffan is unmatched by any other beach in the region, according to locals," states the article.
"It’s surrounded by lush green hills, which provide an amazing backdrop to the sparkling waters of the bay.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel