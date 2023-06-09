Llansteffan, which lies just around the Pembrokeshire coast to the east of Pendine, has been selected by the London news website as 'the beach you probably haven’t heard of’.

“A hidden gem that has been attracting tourists and locals alike for decades,” states the article. "But it is one of the UK's quietest beaches.

“With its soft sand and breath-taking views, Llansteffan Beach is the perfect destination for a day out with the family, a romantic stroll with a loved one, or simply a quiet escape from the metropolis of London.

“It’s a fairly long journey, around three hours and forty minutes by car, or five hours on public transport, but it's worth the trek.”

Fair comment.

But what’s slightly more disconcerting is that My London claims Llansteffan knocks spots off all the other beaches around this stretch of coastline. And that includes Pendine, Saundersfoot, Tenby and Bosherston.

“Llansteffan is unmatched by any other beach in the region, according to locals," states the article.

"It’s surrounded by lush green hills, which provide an amazing backdrop to the sparkling waters of the bay.”