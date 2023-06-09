Spot joined the team in 2014 when he was nine, and has since become much-loved by staff and visitors alike.

"We tried to find Spot a home when he arrived, but it just wasn’t happening,” said Mikey Lawlor of Greenacres.

“Because he was entire, he couldn’t mix with our mixed sex group and so, after discussions with or vets, we decided to neuter him.

"This was extremely risky and the vet made it clear to us that Spot may not survive but we knew that if we didn’t go ahead with it, then his future would mean solitary confinement. And so the vet went ahead, and we prayed.”

Mikey’s prayers worked and Spot survived the operation and went on to make a full and speedy recovery.

“He joined our large group here at Greenacres which is where he’s spent the last nine years," contiued Mikey.

"But in recent months he suffered with poor mobility, which has been managed by our staff as well as support from the team at Fenton Vets Farm Animals.

"But yesterday it was obvious that he was no longer able to stand for more than a few seconds at a time.

And so we knew that his time had come. Cally stayed with him until the very end and he slipped away peacefully.

“The day I first spoke to his old owner, I knew that Spot’s future was very uncertain, but I’m so glad that we said yes and that he went on to live all those extra years with us.

“Rest easy, old boy.”

Greenacres Animal Rescue is a small, non-profit, animal rescue centre situated in Talbenny, which is a few miles outside Haverfordwest towards Little Haven.

Founded in June 2008, it is the only all-animal rescue centre in Pembrokeshire which means that as well as providing care and shelter for cats, dogs and other pets, they also look after livestock, such as Spot.

In April 2016 Greenacres became solely responsible for the care of stray dogs collected by Pembrokeshire County Council.

Local Authorities are obligated to provide seven days' care for any lost dog with the hope of reuniting itwith the owner, but for all dogs that serve the statutory time and are not claimed, Greenacres makes the commitment to take full responsibility for them with no discrimination of breed, age or health problem.

Their long-term aim is to find them a forever home.

