A walker with suspected spinal injuries has been rescued from the coast path.
HM Coastguard Fishguard and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to the coast path at Aberfforest, near Dinas, shortly after 4pm yesterday.
When the coastguard team arrived, the casualty had already been taken care of by paramedics.
However, the coastguards were still needed to help carry the walker, who had been put on a stretcher, back along the coast path to the road.
The casualty was then transferred to a waiting ambulance and transported to hospital.
