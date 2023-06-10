The ship - 275 tons and 125' long - was built in 1915 in Middlesborough, and became one of the many trawlers Requisitioned by the Admiralty for Service during the 1914-18 Great War.

She landed at Milford during the periods..Feb 1929 to August 1939, and then from January 1941 to April 1949 and earned the distinction of being the top earning Milford trawler during the 2nd World War.

A few who skippered her were George Whichello, Norman Brown, Harry Gue and A.J. Day.

As we know, one of the most destructive of Mother Nature's tantrums is the frighteningly powerful gales that disrupt our lives, both inland and, of course, at sea.

And in January 1938, following a lengthy spell of terrifying gales the WW Guardian wrote: "Milford trawler fishermen have good cause to remember the hurricane, for most of them were in the thick of it, and boats docking bore many signs of their battering.

"Lifeboats were missing and damaged, gear smashed. Skippers spoke of waves mountains high. The sea took its toll of two lives.

"The St Kuroki, in charge of skipper Tom Salter, Priory Road, saw William Frederick Freeman of Pembroke Dock lost overboard; and the second tragedy occurred on board the Mikasa (Messr Tom Jenkerson & Co.) when Garfield Williams, the 25 year old 3rd Hand was washed overboard.

"The Mikasa was in charge of skipper George Whichello, and although a search was made, there was no sign of the missing man.

"At the time of the accident the trawler was on the Westward fishing grounds, dodging head to wind. Mr Williams, a native of Llanelli, lodged with Mrs John, Precelly Place, Milford, and it is stated that was to be married next month. He has been fishing out of Milford for the last five years."

A further catastrophe struck the Mikasa in February 1947, when a 17 year-old Scot, Robert McGregor Robertson, from Leith, who was on his maiden trip as a newly qualified Deckhand, mysteriously vanished without trace on the Irish fishing grounds.

He had been through the Association Deckhands Learners Scheme, and had done several probationary trips on board other trawlers before starting his first trip on the Mikasa.

Skipper A.J. Day, brought the trawler as far astern as possible over the gear, then the trawl was hauled and although the trawler circled the area for some time, there was no sign of the young man.

Then, in November 1948, there was a third life lost in this trawler's trilogy of tragedies.

The WWGuardian wrote: "While attending to the fishing gear on the Milford trawler Mikasa, when she was off the Old Head of Kinsale, a 26 year old Irish Deckhand, Donal Sullivan, who lodged in Glebelands, Hakin, and one of three brothers employed on local vessels, was drowned.

"When the shout of 'man overboard' went up, the ship was stopped immediately and put full astern, and lifeboats were got ready. Sullivan did not disappear from view at all.

"When they got near enough to him, the small boat was put out, but unfortunately it partly filled with water as it was launched. They were able to get the ship near enough to get hold of the man with a gaff and he was hauled aboard.

He'd been in the water for a good half hour and was unconscious. Artificial respiration was applied at once and continued for more than 20 minutes.

"The body was taken to Eire for burial on the motor vessel Innisfallen from Fishguard. Yolland Bros. Ltd., owners of the Kikasa, recorded their appreciation and gratitude to skipper Harry Gue and the members of his crew for the outstanding service rendered and skill shown in recovering the body."

Here's a picture of the Mikasa crew which was taken around 1947 in Ballycotton. The names I've been given are: Back Row: Bosun..Dai Murrow; Fireman..Vernon Dawes; 3rd Hand..Charlie Owen; Skipper..Norman Brown; Mate..Dick Page; Fireman..Harold Spriggs . Front Row: unknown Fireman; Ch. Engr. Sellick; Deckhands..William Musk and Arthur Barrett.

Apparently, the Mikasa was broken up at Gellyswick Bay in 1949.

The third snap I'm including is from the 1950's and shows why Milford was known as "the fish town."

The third snap I'm including is from the 1950's and shows why Milford was known as "the fish town."

