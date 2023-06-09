Gary Howe, 55, saw red after reading a text message from the victim’s stepfather.

“He got jealous about it,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

“There was an argument, he was drunk, and she asked him to leave. But when he went outside, he picked up a plant pot and smashed the UPVC windowpane, causing damage that totalled £900.”

Ms Vaughan went on to say that after phoning the police, the woman went upstairs with her children for safety.

“When the police arrived the defendant had forced himself back into the house and was sitting in the living room,” she said.

“He told the officers that it was nothing to do with them, and that there was no one else at home.

“But the police heard noises and found the defendant’s partner and her two children hiding.

"They’d put something across the door, and they heard one of the children say, ‘It’s ok mum, you’re protecting your family’.”

Ms Vaughan informed magistrates that Howe, of Haverfordwest Road, Letterston, has 27 previous convictions.

He was represented in court by Mr Liam Francis.

“Things got totally out of hand and he’s incredibly remorseful for his actions and is deeply ashamed about what happened that night,”he said.

Mr Francis said that Howe had fully compensated for the damaged window ‘as soon as he possibly could’ and added that the couple have since reconciled.

Howe pleaded guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage to the property.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.