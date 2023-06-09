Luke Richards was the complainant in a robbery trial at Swansea Crown Court.

The defendant – a 25-year-old from Pembroke Dock who cannot be named due to a court order – denied bursting into Richards’ home with a knife and a bottle of vodka and taking £80 in cash.

The trial opened on Wednesday, but Richards – who was due to give the evidence relied upon by the prosecution – did not show up.

He told police that he would not come on Wednesday but would attend Swansea Crown Court on Thursday, June 8 (yesterday).

The officer in the case told the court that his colleague had contacted Richards after he hadn’t shown on Wednesday and told him he needed to be in court or the case risked being dropped or thrown out.

The officer said Richards’ response was: “Oh, just drop it”.

An arrest warrant was then issued and Richards attended court yesterday, Thursday. However, he said he was not prepared to give evidence.

Judge Recorder Greg Bull said that there was nothing that he or the jury could do about Richards’ refusal to give evidence.

The man accused of robbery was formally found not guilty.

Richards was then brought before the judge who told him that by failing to come to court on Wednesday and refusing to give evidence on Thursday he was in serious contempt of court and could face imprisonment.

Richards came back before the court on Friday.

Appearing from custody at HM Prison Swansea, Judge Bull asked him if he was sorry and Richards replied that he was.

“You do realise that you have caused an enormous amount of money to be wasted?” asked Judge Bull.

“The result of your attitude is that the prosecution had to offer no evidence against the man who you say robbed you.

"I suspect that you and he had come to a deal where you had decided not to give evidence in exchange for a favour. Whether that happened or not, I don’t care.

“I want people to see that failing to give evidence after they have made a complaint to the police is an extremely serious matter.

“Next time you are the victim of a serious crime the police might tell you to go away, that they know that you are not prepared to cooperate.

"Yesterday I was so annoyed that I thought about sending you to prison for 28 days for contempt of court. I have got the power to do that, what you did is so serious.”

The judge asked Richards if he had 'enjoyed' his night in the cells.

“No I did not,” he replied. I did not sleep.”

Judge Bull then said that on this occasion he would accept Richards’ apology and not send him to jail.

“I want you to realise how serious this matter is,” he told Richards.

“If ever you are in this position again, think long and hard about the consequences. Not to you but to others," he said.