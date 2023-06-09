The aim of the Fun Day is to raise the profile of the children’s bereavement charity, along with some much-needed funds to support their vital work.

A fun-packed programme of activities will take place at the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority-run attraction during the day, with something to suit all ages and interests.

Entertainment will include music workshops and performances, storytelling, alpacas, a teddy bear’s picnic and a magic show.

Those attending will also have the opportunity to get their photo taken with Sandy Bear himself, and help raise money for this fantastic cause.

Manager of Carew Castle Daisy Hughes said: “‘For the past few years, the Sandy Bear Family Fun Day has been one of Carew’s real highlights.

"We are incredibly happy to support this inspirational charity, and we very much hope to work with them again in the future.”

Normal Castle admission fees apply, offering the chance for people to explore the Castle and Mill on your visit. Nest Tearoom will also be open for a selection of light lunches and tasty treats between 10.30am and 4pm.

The Sandy Bear Family Fun Day will take place at Carew Castle tomorrow, Saturday June 10, between 10am and 4pm, with further information available via Sandy Bear’s social media feeds on Facebook @sandybearbereavement, Twitter @SandyBearPembs and on LinkedIn.

To find out more about Sandy Bear and the work it does in improving and strengthening the emotional health and well-being of young people aged 0-18 (and their families) who have experienced the death of a loved one, visit www.sandybear.co.uk.