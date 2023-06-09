CO Lt Peake died of a sudden heart attack on Friday, May 12.

He had been involved with sea cadets from 1981, aged 11, going on to be an adult volunteer at the age of 18 and then moving onto officer status.

He was loved and respected by his cadets, their families and the wider community for his dedication, hard work and kindness.

“Lt (SCC) Chris Peake RNR was not only commanding officer for Fishguard Sea Cadets Unit but also a mentor, a leader, a dedicated member of the Sea Cadets family and a pillar of his community,” said the Central Sea Cadets charity after his passing.

“His dedication to the unit and his unyielding commitment to developing young individuals into capable and responsible adults was second to none.

“His positive influence and impact across Sea Cadets has been immeasurable and he will be greatly missed.”

Co Lt Peake was given a hero’s farewell at his funeral on Thursday, June 1. Hundreds of people attended the service and the Sea Cadets formed a guard of honour.

Now his son Aaron has helped set up a GoFundMe to raise money for a defibrillator for the Sea Cadets unit in Lower Town, Fishguard.

“It was a huge shock to not only us as a family but to the whole community of Fishguard and Goodwick,” said Aaron and his fellow fundraisers Kat and Steve.

“Chris was a loving kind-hearted man who put his heart and soul into the Fishguard Sea Cadets and gave them his all while working full time and being a husband and father.

“Chris is missed by us all but hopefully we can raise enough to do this [buy a defibrillator for the unit] in his memory.”

The fundraising target for the defibrillator was £2,000. This was reached overnight and in two days the cause has raised £4,500.

Any money left over after the defibrillator has been purchased will be donated to Fishguard Sea Cadets.

To donate to the GoFundMe click on the link in the article above.