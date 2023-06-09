Beach users are advised to keep dogs on leads and away from the substance

“Please, please, be vigilant when taking your dogs to the beach this summer,” said the dog’s distraught owner.

“My beautiful dog, only three years old, was killed by oil bergs that had been washed up on the shore in Pembrokeshire. But these could be anywhere in the UK.”

The oil bergs are small and round and can be of any colour, but in this case they were black.

“They’re off-loaded from oil tanks around 12 miles out at sea and when they’re washed up, they have a very attractive scent to dogs as they’re covered in palm oil,” she said.

“And this is why my Nellie ate one. They are extremely toxic and contain cyanide.

“It’s a disgrace how the oil tanks are allowed to do this as it's not only killing animals on land, but must also be harming and killing sea life.

“Please be on the lookout, as my family and I are beside ourselves with grief.”

She said matter had been reported to the Pembrokeshire National Park as well as Natural Resources Wales, who have been contacted by the Western Telegraph for a comment.

Large numbers of palm oil bergs can be commonly washed up on beaches in the same area, and are produced when a ship or a tanker washes out its ballast tank.

The resulting oil bergs get carried off to shore and washed up on beaches.

Meanwhile Pembrokeshire County Council is warning people that while palm oil bergs aren’t harmful to humans, they can prove fatal to pets and wild animals.

“Palm oil is often seen in dark, yellowish or white waxy blocks,” commented a county council spokesperson.

“It’s not harmful to humans but, as was displayed in this situation, can be fatal to pets.

“As a result beach users are advised to keep their dogs on leads and keep them away from the substance.

“If you see what you believe to be palm oil please contact enquiries@pembrokeshire.gov.uk and report where you made the sighting.”