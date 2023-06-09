This week Samuel Kurtz, MS, offered his support to a new national campaign aimed at highlighting the inequalities and challenges facing paid and unpaid carers.

The Make Care Fair campaign, launched during Carers Week, calls for more recognition of Welsh carers’ efforts, along with substantial new investment in affordable, high-quality childcare and social care to tackle poverty and inequality and improve the overall resilience and wellbeing of Welsh society.

Led by Women’s Equality Network Wales, the coalition campaign is backed by Carers Wales, Chwarae Teg, Oxfam Cymru, Race Council Cymru, and Wales TUC.

“Day-in, day-out, carers across Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire face substantial challenges, without the necessary support to tackle them,” commented Mr Kurtz.

“The Make Care Fair campaign is an important recognition of the efforts of our carers, with a significant call to improve the resources and support available to them.

“Investment in care is necessary but, at the moment, isn’t extensive enough. It’s critical the Welsh Government step and take the necessary action to support Welsh carers.”

Meanwhile Sarah Rees, the head of Oxfam Cymru, added: “The crisis in care is inextricably intertwined with the escalating cost of living, forming a vicious cycle that perpetuates poverty.

“The relentless rise in everyday expenses is ruthlessly ravaging household budgets, leaving carers of all kinds across the country – many of whom were already facing poverty – in further financial freefall.

“The plight facing cares across Wales is particularly troubling because without their tireless efforts, our communities and economy would simply grind to a halt.

“The Welsh Government must seize the chance to put things right, by prioritising substantial new investment in affordable, high-quality childcare and social care to alleviate some of the pressure being faced carers across the country. It’s time to stop the freefall, it’s time to Make Care Fair.”